West Orange HS girls basketball team advances to ECT quarterfinals vs. East Orange Campus

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kiley Capstraw, a senior, scored 19 points and added six rebounds, and sophomore Mya Bushrod had 8 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals to lead the fifth-seeded West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 47-35 win over No. 12 seed Cedar Grove in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Feb. 6, at WOHS.

Freshman Kyley Gary–Grayson had 11 points and junior Kianna Hill had 5 points and three rebounds for the Lady Mountaineers, who will visit No. 4 seed East Orange Campus in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m. The winner will face the winner between No. 1 seed Immaculate Conception of Montclair and No. 9 seed Caldwell, in the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at a site to be determined.

WOHS then defeated University, 45-40, in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at home. Capstraw had 29 points and Gary–Grayson had 9 points. WOHS improved to an 8-5 overall record and 5-3 in the division. West Orange avenged a 48-26 loss to University on Jan. 24.

To view the ECT bracket, click on this link

http://www.sec.powermediallc.org/download/2022-ECT-Girls-basketb-bracket-Quarters.pdf