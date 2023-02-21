West Orange HS girls basketball team defeats Dwight-Englewood

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team defeated Dwight-Englewood High School 49-41 on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at home.

Sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 16 points, junior Myra Bushrod had 8 points, junior Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had 7 points and senior Anna Deer had 4 points for West Orange, which improved to a 15-11 overall record on the season.

West Orange, seeded ninth, was scheduled to visit No. 8 seed Memorial High School of West New York in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The victor will face the winner between No. 1 seed Union City High School and No. 16 seed Passaic High School in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the higher-seeded school.