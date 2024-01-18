West Orange HS girls basketball team defeats Newark Academy

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kyley Gary-Grayson scored 29 points, including making five 3-pointers, and added six steals to lead the West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 66-47 win at Newark Academy on Thursday, Jan. 11, in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game.

Anaya Karriem had 9 points, six rebounds and four blocks; and Mya Bushrod had 7 points for the Mountaineers. Adrienne Taylor Kamara also had 5 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Gary-Grayson had 20 points as West Orange defeated Rumson–Fair Haven, 57-50, on Saturday, Jan. 13, in the Coaches Choice USA College Showcase at Franklin High School in Somerset in a non-conference game. Bushrod had 10 points, Rhyan Watt had 8, Kamara had 7, Karriem had 6 and Alexa Chapman had 4.

West Orange improved to 10-4 overall and 3-2 in the American Division.

Upcoming games:

Jan. 18: vs. Columbia, 4 p.m.

Jan. 20: at Hudson Catholic, 5 p.m.

Jan. 26: vs. Bayonne, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 30: vs. Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association