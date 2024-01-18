West Orange HS girls basketball team defeats Newark Academy

By on Comments Off on West Orange HS girls basketball team defeats Newark Academy

Pictured are the West Orange High School senior players, along with the coaching staff. Head coach Caniece Williams is seated. The Mountaineers sported a recent 10-4 overall record.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kyley Gary-Grayson scored 29 points, including making five 3-pointers, and added six steals to lead the West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 66-47 win at Newark Academy on Thursday, Jan. 11, in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game.

Anaya Karriem had 9 points, six rebounds and four blocks; and Mya Bushrod had 7 points for the Mountaineers. Adrienne Taylor Kamara also had 5 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Gary-Grayson had 20 points as West Orange defeated Rumson–Fair Haven, 57-50, on Saturday, Jan. 13, in the Coaches Choice USA College Showcase at Franklin High School in Somerset in a non-conference game. Bushrod had 10 points, Rhyan Watt had 8, Kamara had 7, Karriem had 6 and Alexa Chapman had 4. 

West Orange improved to 10-4 overall and 3-2 in the American Division.

Upcoming games:

  • Jan. 18: vs. Columbia, 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 20: at Hudson Catholic, 5 p.m.
  • Jan. 26: vs. Bayonne, 4:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 30: vs. Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association

 

  

West Orange HS girls basketball team defeats Newark Academy added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →