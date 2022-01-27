West Orange HS girls basketball team defeats Nutley

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kiley Capstraw had 14 points and six rebounds, and Mya Bushrod had 12 points and five rebounds to lead the West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 37-27 win over Nutley on the road on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Kyely Grayson had 5 points and six rebounds, Kianna Hill had 4 points, and Adrienne Taylor-Kamara added 2 points for West Orange, which improved to a 2-3 overall record on the season.

In their previous game, the Mountaineers lost to Columbia, 57-43, at home on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Capstraw had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists; Bushrod had 12 points; Grayson had 7 points and six rebounds; Hill had 5 points; and Taylor-Kamara and Alexa Chapman each had 3

points.