West Orange HS girls basketball team enjoys success at KSA tournament in Florida

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team has enjoyed a strong start to the season.

The Mountaineers had a 6-1 record through Friday, Dec. 29.

West Orange traveled to Orlando, Florida, to take part in the KSA tournament. They won three games in the tournament, beating Chestatee, of Georgia; Signal Mountain, of Tennessee; and Horizon, of Colorado.

Adrienne Taylor Kamara had 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals in the 60-44 win over Chestatee on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Kyley Gary-Grayson had 13 points, Anaya Karriem had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Mya Bushrod had 7 points and five assists, and Ashley Labardy and Alexa Chapman each had 4 points.

Gary-Grayson scored 15 points in the 36-33 win over Signal Mountain on Thursday, Dec. 21. Karriem had 8 points and eight rebounds, Bushrod had 4 points, six rebounds and four steals; and Kennedy Curry had 3 points.

Karriem had 12 points and 15 rebounds in the 34-29 victory over Horizon on Friday, Dec. 22. Gary-Grayson, Kamara and Bushrod each had 6 points.

The Mountaineers hosted the West Orange Holiday Showcase, winning both games as they defeated Paterson Eastside High School and Teaneck High School.

Karriem posted 17 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks to power West Orange to a 57-39 win over Eastside on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Watt had 17 points, five rebounds and seven steals; Gary-Grayson notched 12 points, four rebounds and seven steals; and Kamara had 2 points with six rebounds.

Bushrod had 16 points to lead the Mountaineers to a 44-41 win over Teaneck on Friday, Dec. 29. Gary-Grayson had 9 points and five rebounds, Watt had 5 points and three rebounds, Karriem had 5 points and 10 rebounds and Kamara had 4 points and 10 rebounds.

