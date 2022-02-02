West Orange HS girls basketball team gains No. 5 seed in the ECT; boys hoops fall in ECT

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team, with a 5-4 overall record through Jan. 27, received the No. 5 seed in the Essex County Tournament. The Mountaineers will host a first-round game on Saturday, Feb. 5, against No. 12 Cedar Grove, No. 21 Montclair or No. 28 Belleville. The top seed is Immaculate Conception of Montclair. Columbia is second, followed by University and East Orange Campus.

The quarterfinals are on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the higher-seeded sites. The semifinals are on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and the championship game is on Saturday, Feb. 19, at sites to be determined.

WOHS boys hoops lose in ECT play-in game

The West Orange High School boys basketball team, seeded No. 31, lost to No. 34 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy, 57-35, in the play-in game of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 27, at home, to move to a 1-6 overall record on the season.

Jhenson Touze and Evan Reynolds each had 10 points, and Jesse Makachi had 6 points for the Mountaineers.