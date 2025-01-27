West Orange HS girls basketball team improves to 10-3

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Anaya Karriem posted 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 steals; and sophomore guard Rhyan Watt had 21 points, five assists and four steals to lead the West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 67-39 win over Paramus Catholic at the Bulls Basketball Club MLK Public vs. Private Schowcase in Hackensack on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Senior Kyley Gary-Grayson also had 15 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists for the WOHS Mountaineers, who won their fourth straight game to improve to 10-3 on the season. West Orange is ranked No. 18 in the state by NJ.com.

In earlier action, West Orange defeated Newark Academy, 67-31, on Thursday, Jan. 16, at home. Karriem had 24 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots; Watt had 14 points, three steals and two rebounds; Gary-Grayson had 13 points, four assists and two steals; junior guard Jordyn Batts had six points, three assists and two steals; and junior forward Lynn Charles had four points and seven rebounds.

West Orange will host Morristown on Friday, Jan. 24, at 4 p.m. and visit Newark Central on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m. They will also host Glen Ridge on Tuesday,

Jan. 28, at 4 p.m.