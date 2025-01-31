West Orange HS girls basketball team is No. 2 seed in the Essex County Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team received the No. 2 seed in the Essex County Tournament.

The WOHS Mountaineers will host either No. 15 seed Bloomfield or No. 18 seed East Orange Campus on Saturday, Feb. 1. Bloomfield was scheduled to host East Orange Campus on Thursday, Jan. 30.

If West Orange wins, they will face either No. 7 seed West Essex, No. 23 Cedar Grove or No. 10 Columbia on Saturday, Feb. 8. Cedar Grove was scheduled to host Columbia on Jan. 30, with the winner visiting West Essex on Feb. 1.

The top seed is Montclair Immaculate Conception. Glen Ridge is the No. 3 seed and University is the No. 4 seed.

The semifinals will take place at WOHS on Saturday, Feb. 15. The final is Feb. 22 at Essex County College.

The Mountaineers defeated Paterson Eastside, Mount St. Dominic and Morristown to extend its winning streak to seven games and improve to 13-3 overall on the season.

Senior center Anaya Karriem had 22 points, 15 rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals; and sophomore guard Rhyan Watt had 18 points, six assists and four steals in the 64-32 win over host Paterson Eastside in the Jarel Lowery Showcase on Monday, Jan. 20. Freshman guard Taraji Muhammad had nine points and sophomore guard Kennedy Curry added three points, six assists and three rebounds.

Watt scored 22 points with five assists, nine steals and three rebounds; and Karriem had 14 points, 11 rebounds, four blocked shots and five steals in the 65-30 road win over Mount St. Dominic Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game.

Senior guard Kyley Gary-Grayson had 16 points, six steals, five rebounds and four assists; and Curry had nine points, five rebounds and four blocked shots.

Watt had 19 points, four steals, four rebounds and four assists in the 55-32 home win over Morristown on Friday, Jan. 24. Karriem had 14 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and three blocked shots; Gary-Grayson had 14 points, four assists and two steals; and senior guard Jordyn Batts added six points.