West Orange HS girls basketball team jolts Mount St. Dominic, gains No. 3 seed in state sectional tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Junior Anaya Karriem had 17 points and 11 rebounds and junior Kyley Gary-Grayson had 14 points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds to lead the West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 54-32 win at Mount St. Dominic on Monday, Feb. 12, in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game in Caldwell.

Senior Zoe Francis-Bunkley had 9 points; freshman Ryann Watt had 8 points, five rebounds and two assists; and seniors Morgan Baskin, Adrienne Taylor Kamara and Alexa Chapman each had 2 points for the Mountaineers, who improved to 17-9 overall and 6-5 in the division.

West Orange, seeded No. 3, was scheduled to host No. 14 seed Passaic in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 21. The winner will face either No. 11 seed Ridgewood or No. 6 seed Paterson Kennedy in the quarterfinals on Monday, Feb. 26. The semifinals are Wednesday, Feb. 28. Paterson Eastside is the top seed and Morristown is the No. 2 seed.