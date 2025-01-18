West Orange HS girls basketball team posts two victories to improve to 8-3 on season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team defeated Linden and West Essex in consecutive games to improve to 8-3 on the season.

Senior Kyley Gary-Grayson had 18 points, seven steals and three assists, and sophomore Rhyan Watt had 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead the Mountaineers to a 57-37 win over Linden on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Linden.

Senior Anaya Karriem had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots; freshman Taraji Muhammad had six points and four steals and junior Jordyn Batts had three points for WOHS.

Watt had 20 points and Gary-Grayson had 17 points with seven rebounds, as the Mountaineers cruised to a 64-37 home win over West Essex on Saturday, Jan. 11. Karriem posted 11 points, 11 rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals. Sophomore Kennedy Curry also had 11 points with three rebounds. Sophomore Elianna Dennis had three points and 10 rebounds for WOHS.

In earlier action, WOHS lost at Bayonne, 58-52, Tuesday, Jan. 7. Watt had 14 points; Gary-Grayson posted 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists; and Curry and Batts each scored eight points.

WOHS will host Newark Academy on Thursday, Jan. 16, a 4 p.m.; travel to Hackensack Rec on Saturday, Jan. 18, against Paramus Catholic at 10 a.m.; visit Newark East Side on Monday, Jan. 20, at 5:30 p.m.; and visit Mount St. Dominic on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m.