West Orange HS girls basketball team reached the sectional semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The third-seeded West Orange High School girls basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

The Mountaineers defeated No. 14 seed Passaic, 71-38, in the first round on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at home. Junior Anaya Karriem had 14 points, 16 rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots to lead West Orange. Freshman Rhyann Watt had 14 points and three steals; senior Jaela Kolenovic had 12 points and 10 rebounds; junior Kyley Gary-Grayson had 11 points, four assists, five steals and three rebounds; senior Adrienne Taylor Kamara had 8 points, five rebounds, three seals and two blocked shots; senior Mya Bushrod had 8 points, three assists and four steals; and seniors Morgan Baskin and Alexa Chapman each had 2 points.

WOHS defeated No. 11 seed Ridgewood, 56-40, Monday, Feb. 26, in the quarterfinals at home. Gary-Grayson had 18 points and three rebounds; Zoe Francis-Bunkley had 11 points; Karriem had 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocked shots; Watt had 7 points and three steals; Bushrod had 5 points and three rebounds; Kennedy Curry had 3 points; Eianna Dennis added 2 points; and Kamara had four rebounds.

The Mountaineers, who improved to 20-9 overall on the season, were scheduled to visit No. 2 seed Morristown in the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 28. The other semifinal pitted No. 8 seed Passaic Tech at No. 5 seed Union City. The final is Friday, March 1, at the higher-seeded site.