West Orange HS girls basketball team reaches county semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kyley Gary-Grayson, a sophomore, had 21 points with seven rebounds, and junior Mya Bushrod had 18 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead the third-seeded West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 55-35 win over sixth-seeded West Essex Regional High School of North Caldwell in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, at home.

Anaya Karriem, a junior, had 9 points with 20 rebounds and four blocked shots, and junior Jaela Kolenovic had 3 points with four rebounds for the WOHS Mountaineers, who snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 13-9 overall on the season.

WOHS will host the ECT semifinals doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 11. West Orange will face second-seeded University High School of Newark at 11 a.m., and fifth-seeded Columbia High School of Maplewood will face top-seeded Immaculate Conception High School of Montclair at 1 p.m..

In earlier action, West Orange lost at Immaculate Conception 70-40 in a Super Essex Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Mountaineers fell to University 41-33 on Thursday, Feb. 2, in a conference game at home.