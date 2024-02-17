West Orange HS girls basketball team seeks strong run in state tourney

By on Comments Off on West Orange HS girls basketball team seeks strong run in state tourney

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team, under head coach Caniece Williams, hopes to make a strong run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament that begins Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The Mountaineers were ranked No. 3 in the North 1, Group 4 sectional power-point standings through Saturday, Feb. 10. Paterson Eastside was No. 1 and Morristown was No. 2. The seeding meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 13. 

The third-seeded Mountaineers dropped a tough 50-45 decision to No. 2 seed University High School of Newark in the Essex County Tournament semifinals, hosted by WOHS, on Saturday, Feb. 10. University outscored WOHS, 15-9, in the fourth quarter.

Junior Anaya Karriem had 15 points and 20 rebounds; junior Kyley Gary-Grayson had 14 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists; senior Adrienne Taylor Kamara had 8 points, four rebounds and five steals; senior Mya Bushrod had 7 points, three steals and two rebounds; senior Zoe Francis Bunkley had four assists and one point; and senior Alexa Chapman had four rebounds for the Mountaineers, who moved to a 16-9 record on the season. University improved to 20-2, beating WOHS three times this season. WOHS fell to University, 53-49, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at home and lost, 64-47, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at University in Super Essex Conference–American Division action.

  

West Orange HS girls basketball team seeks strong run in state tourney added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →