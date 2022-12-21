West Orange HS girls basketball team starts season 2-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team defeated both Mount St. Dominic Academy and Columbia High School to begin the season.

Sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 20 points and six assists, junior Alexa Chapman had 11 points and four rebounds, and junior Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had 7 points and 10 rebounds in the 57-37 win over Mount St. Dominic Academy on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Gary-Grayson had 22 points and eight steals, and Chapman had 6 points and six rebounds to lead the Lady Mountaineers to a 37-33 win over Columbia High School on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Mountaineers will host Caldwell on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. West Orange will host a holiday tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Thursday, Dec. 29. They will face Newark Tech on Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. The opponent and time for Dec. 29 are to be determined.