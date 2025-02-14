West Orange HS girls basketball team to face Glen Ridge in Essex County Tournament semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The second-seeded West Orange High School girls basketball team will face third-seeded Glen Ridge in the semifinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15, at WOHS at 11 a.m. The teams will meet for the third time this season. They split their Super Essex Conference–American Division games.

WOHS defeated West Essex, 74-42, in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 8, to improve to 17-5 on the season. Senior Kyley Gary-Grayson had 20 points, making four 3-pointers, and four assists; sophomore Rhyan Watt had 18 points; senior forward Anaya Karriem had 13 points, 13 rebounds and four steals; and freshman guard Taraji Muhammad had 11 points, three rebounds and three steals for the Mountaineers.

The other semifinal pits top-seeded Immaculate Conception against No. 4 seed University, which also takes place Saturday, Feb. 15, at WOHS, at 1 p.m.

The Mountaineers defeated Immaculate Conception, 41-32, on Friday, Feb. 7, at home in an SEC–American Division game. Karriem had 13 points, 18 rebounds, five blocked shots and three steals; Gary-Grayson had 11 points and four assists; and Watt had 10 points.

WOHS is ranked No. 19 and Immaculate Conception is ranked No. 6 in the state by NJ.com.

The Mountaineers lost at Chatham, 53-50, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in a battle of state-ranked teams. Gary-Grayson had 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals; Karriem had 14 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots; and Watt had 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. Chatham, ranked No. 10 in the state by NJ.com, improved to 20-1.