West Orange HS girls basketball upsets East Orange Campus to reach ECT semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team defeated East Orange Campus in consecutive games last week.

In the second game, the fifth-seeded Lady Mountaineers defeated fourth-seeded East Orange Campus, 45-43, in the quarterfinal round of the 47th Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 12, at EOC.

Senior Kiley Capstraw had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and sophomore Mya Bushrod had 10 points for the Mountaineers. Freshman Kyley Gary-Grayson had 7 points, and junior Anna Deer had 10 rebounds in the win.

WOHS won its fifth straight game to improve to 10-5 overall. The Mountaineers advanced to the ECT semifinals against top-seeded Immaculate Conception of Montclair on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Essex County College in Newark at 5 p.m. The other semifinal pitted No. 3 University against No. 10 Central. The championship game is Saturday, Feb. 19.

WOHS defeated EOC, 51-46, on Thursday, Feb. 10, at home in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game. Capstraw had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Bushrod had 11 points and seven rebounds, Gary-Grayson had 10 points and 17 rebounds, sophomore Adrienne Taylor Kamara had 6 points and five rebounds, and Deer had 6 points and four rebounds.

Earlier, Capstraw scored 19 points and added six rebounds, and Bushrod had 8 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals in the 47-35 win over No. 12 seed Cedar Grove in the first round of the ECT on Monday, Feb. 6, at WOHS. Gary-Grayson had 11 points and junior Kianna Hill had 5 points and three rebounds.

WOHS then defeated University, 45-40, in a divisional game on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at home. Capstraw had 29 points, and Gary-Grayson had 9 points. West Orange avenged a 48-26 loss to University on Jan. 24.