West Orange HS girls head lacrosse coach Dave Perez named Dominican Republic U20 men’s national head coach

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School girls head lacrosse coach David Perez has been appointed as the head coach of the Dominican Republic Lacrosse’s U20 Men’s National Team.

Perez’s lacrosse journey began when he was 10 years old and he helped bring the first varsity team to West Orange High School, further developing his passion for the game. He pursued higher education at Kean University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. Armed with a solid academic foundation and a deep understanding of the sport, Perez embarked on a career in teaching and coaching.

Currently, Perez serves as a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Roosevelt Middle School. Over the years, he has coached lacrosse in various counties, including Sussex, Morris and Essex. This extensive coaching experience has honed his skills and allowed him to make a significant impact on the lacrosse community.

This spring, Perez guided the WOHS Mountaineers to their first NJIGLL division championship in program history. The team went 6-0 in the Colonial Division and finished with a 12-7 overall record.

Perez’s dedication extends beyond lacrosse. He also serves as the head coach of the freshman girls soccer team, showcasing his versatility as a coach. Moreover, he holds important roles as the central director of Boys Building Blocks Lacrosse and the high school director of Boys Building Blocks Lacrosse. These positions allow him to contribute significantly to the development and growth of young lacrosse players in the region.

Stephan Zichella, the West Orange High School athletic director, praised Perez. “What a great honor,” Zichella said in an email to the West Orange Chronicle. “As happy as I am for Coach Perez, I’m equally so for the Dominican Republic. They couldn’t have found a better coach and ambassador for the sport of lacrosse. Having Coach Perez as a history teacher at Roosevelt Middle School and a championship assistant girls soccer coach and head girls lacrosse is special. I love that he never forgets where he came from and continually goes above and beyond, giving back in the classroom and on the field to the town he grew up in and school (WOHS) he competed for 20 years ago. Also, we are excited that Coach Perez is paying it forward to the Dominican Republic and their National U20 Men’s Lacrosse Team.”