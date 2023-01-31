West Orange HS girls hoops advances to ECT quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kyley Gary-Grayson had 17 points with five steals and Alexa Chapman had 10 points to lead the third-seeded West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 51-31 home win over No. 14 seed Nutley High School in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Mya Bushrod had 9 points with five assists, Anna Deer had 6 points, Anaya Karriem had 4 points with 12 rebounds and three blocked shots, Peri Schandler had 3 points, and Morgan Baskin had 2 points for the WOHS Mountaineers, who improved to 12-7 overall on the season.

The Mountaineers will host No. 6 seed West Essex Regional High School of North Caldwell on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the ECT quarterfinals. The winner will face the winner between No. 2 seed University High School of Newark and No. 7 seed Newark Central High School in the semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 11, at West Orange, which will host both ECT semifinals games.

The Mountaineers defeated Caldwell High School 42-40 on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Kyley Gary-Grayson had 10 points and seven rebounds, Mya Bushrod had 6 points and three rebounds, Alexa Chapman had 6 points, and Anaya Karriem had 3 points and four rebounds for West Orange.