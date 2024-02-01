West Orange HS girls hoops advances to ECT quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The third-seeded West Orange High School girls basketball team defeated No. 14 seed Columbia High School of Maplewood, 72-24, Saturday, Jan. 27, to advance to the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament.

Zoe Francis-Bunkley had 14 points, four steals and three rebounds; Kyley Gary-Grayson had 12 points and five rebounds; Rhyan Watt had 11 points, six steals, five rebounds and three assists; Anaya Karriem had 10 points and 13 rebounds; Adrienne Taylor Kamara had 9 points, four steals and four rebounds; and Mya Bushrod adde 8 points and four rebounds to lead the Mountaineers, who won their fourth straight game to improve to 14-5 on the season.

West Orange will host No. 6 seed Newark Central in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 3.

In its previous game, WOHS defeated Bayonne, 35-27, at home on Friday, Jan. 26. Karriem had 11 points and 15 rebounds and Watt scored 11 points. Gary-Grayson recorded 5 points, five rebounds and four assists and Kamara (five rebounds) and Bunkley each had 3 points.