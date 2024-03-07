West Orange HS girls hoops battles hard in loss in sectional semifinals, ends fine 20-10 season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team, under head coach Caniece Montague Williams, finished a stellar 20-10 season after losing at second-seeded Morristown in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

For the third-seeded Mountaineers, junior Kyley Gary-Grayson had 18 points and three rebounds; senior Zoe Francis-Bunkley had 11 points; junior Anaya Karriem had 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocked shots; freshman Rhyan Watt had 7 points, senior Mya Bushrod had 5 points, freshman Kennedy Curry had 3 points, freshman Elianna Denis had 2 points, senior Adrienne Taylor Kamara had four rebounds and senior Alexa Chapman had three rebounds.

West Orange trailed 35-22 at halftime before rallying in the second half. They cut it to 43-40, but the comeback fell short.