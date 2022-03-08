West Orange HS girls hoops ends good season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team, seeded sixth, fell to No. 11 seed and Super Essex Conference–American Division rival East Orange Campus, 41-39, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Monday, Feb. 28, at WOHS.

Senior Kiley Capstraw had 20 points and 10 rebounds, sophomore Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had 8 points and 12 rebounds, sophomore Mya Bushrod had 5 points and four rebounds, freshman Kyley Gary-Grayson had 4 points and four rebounds, and sophomore Alexa Chapman had 2 points and seven rebounds. The loss ended WOHS’ season. The Lady Mountaineers finished with a 10-10 overall record.

WOHS and East Orange split their four meetings this season.