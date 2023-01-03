West Orange HS girls hoops hosts Christmas tourney

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team hosted the West Orange Christmas Tournament.

The WOHS Mountaineers lost to Teaneck High School 50-35 in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Juniors Morgan Baskin and Mya Bushrod each had 8 points, sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 7 points and four rebounds, junior Alexa Chapman had 6 points, and junior Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had 4 points and four rebounds.

The Mountaineers defeated Franklin High School 53-40 on Thursday, Dec. 29, to improve to 5-2 on the season. Gary-Grayson had 24 points; Bushrod had 7 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists; Taylor-Kamara had 6 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals; Chapman had 6 points; and senior Anna Deer added 4 points, four rebounds and four assists.

WOHS started the season at 3-0 before losing to Immaculate Conception of Lodi 51-44 on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at home. The Mountaineers defeated Caldwell 51-45 at home on Thursday, Dec. 22, led by Gary-Grayson’s 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists; Chapman’s 10 points, five rebounds and six steals; junior Anaya Karriem’s 9 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots; and Kamara’s 8 points.