West Orange HS girls hoops reaches ECT semis

WEST ORANGE, NJ —Senior Zoe Francis-Bunkley scored 18 points, with four 3-pointers, and junior Anaya Karriem had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to lead the third-seeded West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 62-35 win over No. 6 seed Newark Central in the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 3, at WOHS.

The Mountaineers, who improved to 16-6 on the season, advanced to the ECT semifinals against No. 2 seed University. The ECT semifinals will be hosted by WOHS on Saturday, Feb. 10. The other semifinal is No. 1 seed Immaculate Conception of Montclair against No. 4 seed Newark Academy of Livingston.

Senior Adrienne Taylor Kamara had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals; senior Alexa Chapman had 10 points and three rebounds; senior Morgan Baskin and senior Jaela Kolenovic each had 2 points and six rebounds; senior Mya Bushrod had 2 points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals; and sophomore Jazym Nuguid had 2 points for the Mountaineers in the quarterfinal win.