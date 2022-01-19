West Orange HS girls hoops standout Kiley Capstraw is McDonald’s All-American nominee

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School girls basketball senior captain Kiley Capstraw has been named one of the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Games nominees, giving her a chance to play in the 45th anniversary McDonald’s All-American Game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago this March.

Kiley joins a legendary group of athletes — including LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Maya Moore, Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart and Trae Young — in being nominated for the chance to play in the nation’s premier high school basketball showcase.

Capstraw has enjoyed a storied career at WOHS. She maintains an A average, pursuing a rigorous course load while excelling as an elite athlete. Her leadership abilities extend beyond the classroom and the basketball court.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, managing editor of The Pioneer newspaper, a Mountaineer Mentor, a Teen Pep Educator, a Daughter of Israel participant and a volunteer for the NJ Belles.

Capstraw is a three-year captain of the WOHS girls varsity basketball team. Her 2021 honors include NJ.com SEC Player of the Year, DI Media Pro Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Men of Essex Player of the Year, Sideline Chatter’s Essex County Player of the Year, second team all-state and multiple-time conference Player of the Week. She is a member of the elite 1,000-point club. She also earned first team all-SEC 2018-2021 and Player of the Month in December 2019. She was a key contributor to the historic 2019 Essex County girls basketball championship and the 2018 Essex County girls soccer championship. Other soccer accolades include Group 4 sectional champions, the 2018 soccer team’s final ranking of No. 4 in the state of New Jersey and No. 18 in the country. Capstraw received third team all-SEC in 2018 and honorable mention in 2019.

Capstraw signed with Yale University in December to play Division I basketball; she plans to major in psychology at Yale.