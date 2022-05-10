West Orange HS girls hoops star Kiley Capstraw signs with Yale University at ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — After several delays, a signing day ceremony was held on Friday, May 6, for West Orange High School senior Kiley Capstraw, who will be attending Yale University and playing Division 1 basketball on a full scholarship.

Friends, teammates, coaches and family turned out to recognize one of the many accomplishments Capstraw has achieved during her four years at WOHS. In October, she was voted homecoming royalty by her fellow seniors in recognition of her personality and talent.

Kiley Capstraw is a stellar student who maintains an A average, pursuing a rigorous course load while excelling as an elite athlete. Her leadership abilities extend beyond the classroom and court/field.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, managing editor of The Pioneer student newspaper, a Mountaineer mentor, a Teen PEP educator, a Daughters of Israel intergenerational program participant, and a volunteer for the New Jersey Belles.

Athletically, she has been a three-year captain of the WOHS girls varsity basketball team. Her 2021 honors include NJ.com Super Essex Conference player of the year, D1 Media Pro girls basketball player of the year, Men of Essex player of the year, Sideline Chatter SEC player of the year, second team all-state, and multiple conference player of the week honors. In addition, she joined the elite 1,000-point club. She also earned first team all-SEC 2018-2021 and player of the month in December 2019. She was a key contributor to both the 2019 Essex County girls basketball championship and the 2018 Essex County girls soccer championship. Other soccer accolades include Group 4 sectional champions, the 2018 soccer team final ranking of No. 4 in the state and No. 18 in the country. She received third team all-SEC in 2018 and honorable mention in 2019.

“I want to thank you personally, Kiley, for who you are. You make me look good because of all that you’ve accomplished,” said WOHS Principal Hayden Moore.

Capstraw thanked everyone for coming and said she is looking enthusiastically toward the next part of her journey.

Photos Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming