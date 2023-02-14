West Orange HS girls hoops team enjoys good run in Essex County Tournament

By on Comments Off on West Orange HS girls hoops team enjoys good run in Essex County Tournament

Mountaineers fall to University in the semifinals; seek good run in the state tourrnament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The third-seeded West Orange High School girls basketball team enjoyed a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Caniece Montague Williams, lost to second-seeded University High School of Newark 51-33 in the semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 11. West Orange High School hosted the semifinals.

Junior Mya Bushrod had 12 points with five rebounds; sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 9 points with five rebounds; sophomore Anaya Karriem had 6 points with 15 rebounds, two blocks and two steals; junior Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had 4 points, four rebounds and two steals; and senior Anna Deer had 2 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for West Orange, which moved to a 14-11 overall record on the season.

West Orange won two games in the ECT. They defeated 14th-seeded Nutley High School 51-31 in the first round on Saturday, Jan. 28, and sixth-seeded West Essex Regional High School of North Caldwell 55-35 in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 4, both at home.

In earlier action, the Mountaineers defeated East Orange Campus High School 45-35 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at East Orange Campus. Gary-Grayson had 16 points with six rebounds and four assists; Bushrod had 8 points with four rebounds and two steals; Taylor-Kamara had 7 points with four rebounds and two blocks; junior Jaela Kolenovic had 5 points with six rebounds; junior Alexa Chapman had 4 points; Karriem had 3 points with seven rebounds; junior Morgan Baskin had 2 points with four rebounds; and Deer had three rebounds for West Orange.

The Mountaineers lost at Bayonne High School 54-40 on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Bushrod had 13 points with two rebounds; Gary-Grayson had 11 points with four rebounds; Chapman had 8 points with three rebounds; Taylor-Kamara had 5 points with 10 rebounds and two blocks; Karriem had 3 points with 10 rebounds and six blocks; and Deer had three rebounds and two steals.

The Mountaineers, seeded ninth, will visit No. 8 seed Memorial High School of West New York in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The winner will face the winner between No. 1 seed Union City High School and No. 16 seed Passaic High School in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the higher-seeded site.

  

West Orange HS girls hoops team enjoys good run in Essex County Tournament added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →