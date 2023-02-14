West Orange HS girls hoops team enjoys good run in Essex County Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The third-seeded West Orange High School girls basketball team enjoyed a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Caniece Montague Williams, lost to second-seeded University High School of Newark 51-33 in the semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 11. West Orange High School hosted the semifinals.

Junior Mya Bushrod had 12 points with five rebounds; sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 9 points with five rebounds; sophomore Anaya Karriem had 6 points with 15 rebounds, two blocks and two steals; junior Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had 4 points, four rebounds and two steals; and senior Anna Deer had 2 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for West Orange, which moved to a 14-11 overall record on the season.

West Orange won two games in the ECT. They defeated 14th-seeded Nutley High School 51-31 in the first round on Saturday, Jan. 28, and sixth-seeded West Essex Regional High School of North Caldwell 55-35 in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 4, both at home.

In earlier action, the Mountaineers defeated East Orange Campus High School 45-35 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at East Orange Campus. Gary-Grayson had 16 points with six rebounds and four assists; Bushrod had 8 points with four rebounds and two steals; Taylor-Kamara had 7 points with four rebounds and two blocks; junior Jaela Kolenovic had 5 points with six rebounds; junior Alexa Chapman had 4 points; Karriem had 3 points with seven rebounds; junior Morgan Baskin had 2 points with four rebounds; and Deer had three rebounds for West Orange.

The Mountaineers lost at Bayonne High School 54-40 on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Bushrod had 13 points with two rebounds; Gary-Grayson had 11 points with four rebounds; Chapman had 8 points with three rebounds; Taylor-Kamara had 5 points with 10 rebounds and two blocks; Karriem had 3 points with 10 rebounds and six blocks; and Deer had three rebounds and two steals.

The Mountaineers, seeded ninth, will visit No. 8 seed Memorial High School of West New York in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The winner will face the winner between No. 1 seed Union City High School and No. 16 seed Passaic High School in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the higher-seeded site.