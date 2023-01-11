West Orange HS girls hoops team jolts Paramus Catholic

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team defeated Paramus Catholic High School 58-43 in the She Balls Too Showcase on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Teaneck High School.

Sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 19 points and six steals; junior Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had 14 points and four rebounds; junior Alexa Chapman had 8 points and three rebounds; junior Anaya Karriem had 6 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots; junior Mya Bushrod had 6 points, six assists and three rebounds; junior Jaela Kolenovic had 4 points and three rebounds; and senior Paige Ashley added 1 point and four rebounds.

In previous action, WOHS lost to Immaculate Conception of Montclair 55-35 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at home.

Gary-Grayson had 12 points and seven rebounds, and junior Morgan Baskin, Bushrod and Taylor-Kamara each had 5 points for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers fell to University 64-39 on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Newark. Gary-Grayson had 18 points and six rebounds, and Karriem had 8 points and 14 rebounds for West Orange. Bushrod had 6 points, four rebounds and four steals, and Chapman had 4 points and four rebounds.