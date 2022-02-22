West Orange HS girls hoops team to host East Orange in state sectional first round

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team, seeded sixth, will host No. 11 seed East Orange Campus in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Monday, Feb. 28. The winner will face the winner of No. 3 Ridgewood and No. 14 Livingston in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday, March 2.

It will be the third meeting between West Orange and East Orange Campus. West Orange won both previous meetings: 51-46 on Feb. 10 in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game at home, and 45-43 in the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals at East Orange on Feb. 12. WOHS was the No. 5 seed, and EOC was the No. 4 seed in the ECT.

The Lady Mountaineers lost to top-seeded Immaculate Conception of Montclair, 65-39, in the ECT semifinal round on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Essex County College in Newark. Freshman Kyley Gary-Grayson had 15 points, sophomore Mya Bushrod had 11 points and Yale University–bound senior Kiley Capstraw had 4 points for WOHS.

Bushrod had 14 points, Gary-Grayson had 13 points and eight rebounds, sophomore Morgan Baskin had 4 points and nine rebounds, and sophomore Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had 2 points and six rebounds in the 53-37 loss at Columbia on Thursday, Feb. 17, in a divisional game. WOHS moved to a 10-7 overall record and 6-4 in the division.