West Orange HS girls hoops tops East Orange Campus

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team defeated East Orange Campus High School 53-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at home. Sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 14 points, junior Anaya Karriem had 12 points and five rebounds, junior Mya Bushrod had 11 points and four steals, junior Jaela Kolenovic had 7 points and five rebounds, senior Paige Ashley had 5 points, freshman Nola Duncan had 2 points and five rebounds, junior Alexa Chapman had 2 points, and junior Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had four rebounds.

West Orange defeated Mount St. Dominic 43-28 on Thursday, Jan. 12, at home. Gary-Grayson had 12 points; Bushrod had 10 points and five steals; Taylor-Kamara had 8 points, five rebounds and six steals; Chapman had 5 points; Karriem had 3 points and seven rebounds; senior Anna Deer had 2 points and seven rebounds; Duncan grabbed five rebounds; and senior Peri Shandler added 3 points.

West Orange lost to Westfield 49-48 on Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Thomas Aquinas in Edison to end their three-game winning streak. Gary-Grayson had 27 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists; Bushrod had 8 points and four steals; Chapman had 6 points, four rebounds and three assists; Karriem had 5 points and four rebounds; and Taylor-Kamara had 2 points, six rebounds and four steals.

The Mountaineers lost at Paterson Eastside High School 39-35 on Monday, Jan. 16, to move to 8-6 overall on the season. Gary-Grayson had 12 points and six rebounds, Karriem had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Taylor-Kamara had 8 points and eight rebounds, Chapman had 4 points and five rebounds, and Deer had six rebounds.