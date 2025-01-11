West Orange HS girls hoops tops Paterson Kennedy, improves to 6-2 on season

WEST ORANGE, NJ —Senior Kyley Gary-Grayson and sophomore Rhyan Watt each scored 18 points to lead the West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 59-42 win over Paterson Kennedy in the She Balls Too Showcase at Hackensack on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Jordyn Batts, a junior, scored 11 points and senior Anaya Karriem had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers, who improved to a 6-2 record on the season.

On the previous day, the Mountaineers, ranked No. 16 in the state by NJ.com, lost a heartbreaking 42-41 decision to ninth-ranked Montclair Immaculate Conception in the Garden State New Year’s Ball at DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne.

Immaculate Conception outscored WOHS, 10-7, in the fourth quarter. Karriem had 21 points and a whopping 31 points, while Watt had 12 points for the Mountaineers.

Gary-Grayson had five points and Batts had three points.