West Orange HS girls hoopster Anaya Karriem grabs 100th rebound of the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and junior Anaya Karriem had 10 points and 10 rebounds, including her 100th rebound of this season, to lead the West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 51-42 win over Columbia High School of Maplewood on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Columbia.

WOHS head coach Caniece Montague Williams was ecstatic for Karriem on her milestone.

“I am proud of her growth and her commitment to the sport,” she said in an email to the West Orange Chronicle. “She’s recorded a couple double-doubles this year and we expect her to continue to grow. As a team we just need to find some consistency and we will be a hard team to handle in the postseason for sure!”

Junior Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had 7 points, eight rebounds and five steals; senior Anna Deer had 4 points and seven rebounds; and junior Mya Bushrod had 4 points and three rebounds for West Orange.

The Mountaineers lost to Randolph 42-30 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at home. Taylor-Kamara had 8 points and eight rebounds, Gary-Grayson had 8 points and five rebounds, Bushrod had 5 points, junior Alexa Chapman had 4 points, Karriem had 3 points, and Deer had 2 points and four rebounds.

Chapman had 8 points, Gary-Grayson and Taylor-Kamara each had 7 points, and Bushrod had 6 points and four rebounds in the 37-28 home win over Roselle Catholic High School on Saturday, Jan. 21. Deer had 4 points, and Karriem had 3 points and 10 rebounds for West Orange, which improved to 10-7 overall on the season.

West Orange received the No. 3 seed in the Essex County Tournament and will host a first-round game on Saturday, Jan. 28, against an opponent and at a time to be determined.

