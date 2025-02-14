West Orange HS girls indoor track and field team finishes runner-up at Essex County Relay meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls indoor track and field team finished in second place overall at the Essex County Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Wednesday, Feb. 5, Staten Island, New York.

The Mountaineers had 52 points. Livingston won the girls title with 57 points.

WOHS took first place in the 4×400-meter relay in 4 minutes, 04.57 seconds. The team consisted of senior Tayla Wilson, senior Kaia Alcime, freshman Celeste Owens and junior Corbin Raston.

The 4×800-meter relay team also took first place in 10:06.01. The team consisted of junior Rebecca Hinfey, sophomore Cassidy Ortiz, junior Violet Kholenstein and junior Ava Neretic

The 4×51.5-meter shuttle hurdle relay team took second place in 33.56. The team consisted of sophomore Chase Jones, senior Anisha Ellis, sophomore Layla Anderson and senior Mikayla Ceneus.

The sprint medley relay team took second place in 4:14.84. Raston, Owens, sophomore Rhia Randolph and Ortiz comprised the team.

The 4×200-meter relay team took third place in 1:47.27. Ellis, junior Sofia Morillo, Ceneus and Wilson comprised the team.

The distance medley relay team took third place in 13:20.01. Hinfey, Kholenstein, Alcime and Neretic comprised the team. In the high jump, Ellis took fifth place at 4 feet, 8 inches; and Morillo took ninth place at 4-2.

The WOHS boys team tied for eighth place with Montclair.

The sprint medley team of juniors Jordan Jackson and Miles Burton and seniors Andres Acosta and Lyfe Smith took third place in 3:38.55.

Junior Evan Kerr, senior Ethan Sampson, sophomore Jermey Ceruto and senior Sahli Negassi took sixth place in the distance medley event in 11:30.48.

In the shot put, junior Daniel Akinboyewa took eighth place at 38.3.5 and junior Serge Eliavon took 11th place at

35-3.

Livingston also won the boys team title.