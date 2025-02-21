West Orange HS girls indoor track team finishes second at state sectional meet

WEST ORANGE/TOMS RIVER, NJ — The West Orange High School girls indoor track and field team finished in second place at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The Mountaineers had 53 points, based on the top-six finishes in each event. Ridgewood was first with 95 points.

The following are WOHS’ top results:

In the 55-meter dash finals, junior Corbin Raston took first place in 7.20 seconds, junior Sofia Morillo was third in 7.30 and freshman Celeste Owens was seventh in 7.46.

In the 400-meter dash finals, sophomore Rhia Randolph took first place in 57.46, Raston was second in 59.64 and senior Tayla Wilson was fourth in 1 minute, 01.50 seconds.

Sophomore Chase Jones was seventh in the 55-meter hurdles finals in 9.11.

Junior Ava Neretic was fourth out of 32 finishers in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 22.01 seconds, while junior Violet Kohlentstein was 13th in 5:51.74.

In the 3,200-meter run, Neretic was fourth in 11:54.13 and Kohlenstein was 10th in 13:02.90 out of 18 finishers.

The 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 4:10.43.

In the 800-meter run, Neretic was sixth in 2:26.60, sophomore Cassidy Ortiz was eighth in 2:28.40 and junior Rebecca Hinfey was 16th in 2:35.76 out of 38 finishers.

Senior Anisha Ellis was ninth in the high jump at 4 feet, 6 inches.

The WOHS boys team finished fifth overall with 33 points.

Junior Terrance Mahomes took first place in the 55-meter dash finals in 6.40.

Senior Andres Acosta was third in 1:57.57, senior Cooper Harwood was ninth in 2:05.57 and senior Lyfe Smith was 18th in 2:10.69 out of 46 finishers in the 800-meter run.

The 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 3:30.96.

Smith was fifth in 4:35.56 and senior Sahli Negassi was seventh in 4:43.91 out of 37 finishers in the 1,600-meter run.

In the 400-meter dash finals, senior Ethan Sampson was ninth in 52.88 and junior Jordan Jackson was 10th in 53.07 out of 43 finishers.

Junior Daniel Akinboyewa was sixth in the shot put at 42-11.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Bennett Center.