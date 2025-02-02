West Orange HS girls indoor track team wins Essex County Championships title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls indoor track and field team won the girls team title at the Essex County Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y. on Sunday, Jan. 26. The Mountaineers had 67 points. The following are WOHS’ top performances:

Junior Corbin Raston won both the 55-meter hurdles in 7.12 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 24.90. Senior Tayla Wilson took second place in the 400-meter dash in 59.62. The 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 4 minutes, 02.24 seconds.

Junior Sofia Morillo took third place in the 55-meter dash in 7.36. Junior Ava Neretic took third place in the 3,200-meter run in 12:08.14. Senior Alicia Brown took third place in the pole vault at 8-6. The 4×800-meter relay team took third place in 12:18.73.

On the boys’ side, WOHS took fifth place in the team standings. Junior Terrance Mahomes took first place in the 55-meter dash in 6.41 and senior Andres Acosta took first place in the 800-meter run in 1:56.93; the 4×800-meter relay team took second place in 9:01.74; and senior Lyfe Smith took third place in the 800-meter run in 2:02.81.