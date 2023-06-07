West Orange HS girls lacrosse team clinches divisional title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls lacrosse team beat Parsippany 19-4 on Monday, May 15, to capture its first-ever New Jersey Interscholastic Girls Lacrosse League divisional championship.

The Mountaineers got out to a fast start putting 13 goals up in the first half. The girls were led by Nyah McKinney who had five goals and one assist. Zoey McSharry had four goals as well. Isabella Pincham reached a big milestone recording her 100th point of her career. She achieved this feat scoring her second goal of the day for a four-point day.

West Orange then defeated Waldwick 12-10 on Wednesday, May 17, and lost at Livingston 10-9 on Friday, May 19.

West Orange, seeded 15th, fell at No. 2 seed Morristown 19-2 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, May 25, to end the season with a 12-7 overall record, including going 6-0 in the Colonial South Division of the NJIGLL.

