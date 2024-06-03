West Orange HS girls lacrosse team ends another banner year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls lacrosse team finished another stellar season.

Under head coach Dave Perez, the Mountaineers finished with a 12-8 overall record after losing at fourth-seeded Westfield, 17-6, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday May 22. Junior Nyah McKinney had three goals, junior Isabella Pincham had two goals and junior Zoe McSharry had one goal for 13th-seeded West Orange.

The Mountaineers won the North Jersey Interscholastic Girls Lacrosse League–Colonial White Division with a 5-0 divisional record. It was their second straight divisional title. Last year, they won the Colonial South Division title with a 6-0 divisional record and 12-7 overall.