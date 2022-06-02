West Orange HS girls lacrosse team ends season with a flourish

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls lacrosse team, under head coach David Perez, won its last two games of the season to finish with an 8-9 record.

West Orange defeated Irvington, 18-2, on May 23 at home and defeated North Warren, 16-9, on May 24 on the road.

Dylan Wilkes, a senior, had six goals and two assists, and senior Abigail Nolan and freshman Brooke Meisner each had three goals and two assists in the win over Irvington. Josephine Locriccho, a sophomore, had two goals; freshmen Sophia Feli, Nyah McKinney and Zoe McSharry and sophomore Skylar Lassiter each had one goal; and junior Jamison Tenzer had one assist. Seniors Stephany Andrade and Antonia Kambolis each had two saves, and freshman Hannah Amoyaw made one save.

Wilkes posted nine goals and one assist, and Nolan had three goals and two assists in the win over North Warren. Meisner had two goals and two assists, Tenzer had one goal and one assist, and McKinney added a goal. Andrade made 12 saves, and Kambolis made one save.

The wins came on the heels of a lopsided loss at third-seeded Bridgewater–Raritan in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4, tournament on May 19. WOHS was seeded 14th.