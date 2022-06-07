West Orange HS girls lacrosse team enjoys season of firsts

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls lacrosse program is making serious strides, experiencing a record year of firsts.

Head coach Dave Perez was enthusiastic about the season and said, “I’m so proud of these girls and how hard they played for each other!”

Here is a list of their accomplishments:

First playoff berth in program history.

First county tournament game in program history.

Most wins in program history.

Dylan Wilkes, 200 career goals and 200 career points.

Stephany Andrade, 100 career saves.

Antonia Kambolis, 100 career saves.

Three college commitments. Olivia Lewis, Montclair State University, DIII; Dylan Wilkes, Delaware State University, DI; and Abigail Nolan, Southern Connecticut State University, DII.

Photo Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming.