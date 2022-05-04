West Orange HS girls lacrosse team falls in ECT

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 12th-seeded West Orange High School girls lacrosse team lost to fifth-seeded Verona, 15-3, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, April 30, in Verona. Dylan Wilkes had two goals and Nyah McKinney had one goal. West Orange moved to a 4-5 record on the season.

In earlier action, West Orange lost at Union Catholic, 10-9, on Wednesday, April 27. Wilkes had three goals and one assist, and Brooke Meisner had three goals. Zoe McSharry had two goals, and Skylar Lassiter added one assist.

West Orange was scheduled to host Mount Saint Dominic Academy on Tuesday, May 3. West Orange will visit Cedar Grove on Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m.; host High Point Regional on Monday, May 9, at 4 p.m. and host Rutherford for senior night on Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m.