West Orange HS girls lacrosse team notches victories

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls lacrosse team defeated Pope John and Boonton last week for its first two wins of the season.

Senior Dylan Wilkes had six goals and two assists, and freshman Brooke Meisner had two goals and two assists in the 13-6 win at Pope John on Tuesday, April 12, in Sparta. Freshman Nyah McKinney had two goals and one assist, freshman Zoe McSharry had two goals, and junior Sabina Robson had one goal. Meisner had five ground balls, Wilkes had four ground balls and two draw controls, sophomore Skyler Lassister had three ground balls and six draw controls, and senior Olivia Lewis and Robson each had three ground balls.

Wilkes had seven goals and two assists in the 18-10 win at Boonton on Thursday, April 14. Meisner had four goals, McKinney had three goals and one assist, McSharry posted three goals, and freshman Sheyla Fields added one goal. Meisner had eight ground balls and eight draw controls, McKinney had five ground balls, Fields had four ground balls, and Lassiter had three ground balls and three draw controls. WOHS moved to a 2-2 record.

West Orange was scheduled to visit Newark East Side on Wednesday, April 20; host Parsippany Hills on Friday, April 22, at 4 p.m.; and host Parsippany on Monday, April 25, at 4 p.m.