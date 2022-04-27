West Orange HS girls lacrosse team topples foes

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls lacrosse team defeated Newark East Side, 15-5, on Wednesday, April 20, in Newark. Dylan Wilkes, a senior, had five goals and two assists; freshman Brooke Meisner had three goals and three assists; sophomore Skylar Lassiter collected two goals and one assist; freshman Zoe McSharry posted two goals; freshman Nyah McKinney recorded one goal and one assist; and freshmen Molly McSharry and Brooke Schenk each added one goal. Seniors Stephany Andrade and Antonia Kambolis each made two saves.

West Orange lost to Parsippany Hills, 21-8, on Friday, April 22, at home.

West Orange defeated Parsippany, 21-7, on Monday, April 25, in Parsippany. Wilkes had eight goals, four assists, four draw controls and two ground balls; Zoe McSharry had six goals and one assist; Meisner had one goal and four assists; and sophomore Josephine Locricchio, freshman Olivia Gart, Molly McSharry and Lassiter each had a goal. Andrade made five saves. West Orange improved to 4-3 on the season.

West Orange was scheduled to visit Union Catholic on Wednesday, April 27, after press time. The team will host Mount St. Dominic Academy on Tuesday, May 3, at 4 p.m.