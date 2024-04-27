West Orange HS girls lacrosse team wins five straight games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls lacrosse team is enjoying a fantastic season so far.

The Mountaineers entered the week on a five-game winning streak to improve to 7-2 on the season.

WOHS defeated Morris Catholic, 15-8, April 16, on the road.

Junior Nyah McKinney had six goals, junior Sophia Feli had three goals and three assists and junior Isabella Pincham had three goals and two assists. Junior Zoe McSharry had two goals and senior Skylar Lassister had one goal. Senior Sarah Griola made 17 saves.

McSharry posted five goals and McKinney had three goals and three assists in the 17-12 win at Newark Academy on April 18 in Livingston. Lassister had three goals, Pincham had two goals and three assists and junior Brooke Meisner had two goals and one assist. Junior Sheyla Fields had one goal and four assists and sophomore Liliana Targonski had one goal. Griola made 10 saves and freshman Sydney Hains made three saves.

Pincham had four goals and three assists and McSharry had four goals and two assists to lead WOHS to a 19-7 win at Clifton on April 20. Meisner had three goals and three assists, McSharry had three goals and two assists, Lassiter had three goals and McKinney had two goals and two assists. Feli and junior Olivia Gart each had one assist. Hains made seven saves.