West Orange HS girls soccer team advances to county tournament semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The defending champion West Orange High School girls soccer team, under head coach Sean Devore, advanced to the semifinals of the Essex County Tournament.

West Orange, seeded third, was scheduled to face second-seeded Livingston in the semifinals on Tuesday Oct. 18, at Livingston in an ECT semifinals doubleheader. The other semifinal pitted No. 12 seed Glen Ridge against No. 1 seed Montclair. The final will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Caldwell High School at 2 p.m.

Junior Jaiden Schultz scored in the first half, and sophomore Hannah Amoyaw made one save in the 1-0 win over Millburn in the quarterfinals on Friday, Oct. 14.

Last season, West Orange defeated Livingston in the ECT final. This season, Livingston defeated West Orange in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game on Monday, Oct. 3. Since that loss, West Orange has won four straight games, to improve to 11-3-1 on the season.

In the first round of the ECT, West Orange defeated No. 14 seed Newark East Side, 2-0, on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Senior Charley Dvorin and sophomore Aminata Diop each had a goal, junior Madison Cyrus and senior Sidda Mitchell each had an assist, and Amoyaw made one save.

On Monday, Oct. 10, West Orange defeated Millburn, 1-0, in an SEC crossover game. Diop scored on an assist from Mitchell, and Amoyaw made four saves.