West Orange HS girls soccer team advances to sectional quaterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The fourth-seeded West Orange High School girls soccer team defeated No. 13 seed Memorial of West New York 6-0 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Monday, Nov. 4, at Lincoln Field in West Orange.

Lauren Villasin and Kayla Thompson each had one goal and one assist; Madison Reynolds, Aria Evans, Josephine Foglia and Nisma Ali each had a goal; and Amarin Oshiro and Paige Topping each had one assist. Hannah Amoyaw made one save for the shutout. WOHS, which improved to 10-6-2, will host No. 5 seed Ridgewood in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 7, at noon. The winner will face either No. 1 Livingston or No. 9 Bergen County Tech in the semifinals on Monday, Nov. 11, at the higher-seeded school.

Photo by Steve Ellmore