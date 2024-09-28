West Orange HS girls soccer team defeats MKA

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team, ranked No. 10 in the state, hosted Montclair Kimberley Academy and won, 3-0, Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Senior Lauren Villasin had one goal and one assist, junior Josephine Foglia and freshman Kayla Thompson each had one goal, and juniors Juliana Candido and Milan Llewellyn each had an assist. Senior goalie Hannah Amoyaw made four saves for the shutout.

Two days later, the Mountaineers lost at Mount St. Dominic, 2-0, in Caldwell to move to a 3-2-1 record on the season.

The following are upcoming West Orange games:

Oct. 1: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Oct. 5: at Westfield, noon.