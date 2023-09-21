West Orange HS girls soccer team enjoys good start to the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team has enjoyed a 1-0-1 start to the season.

The Mountaineers defeated Cedar Grove, 4-1, Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the season opener in Cedar Grove. Jaden Schultz had two goals and one assist, Madison Cyrus and Daniella Malanga each had one goal, and Isabella Pincham and Chloe Mondi each had one assist. Hannah Amoyaw made one save for West Orange.

The Mountaineers tied Randolph, 1-1, Wednesday, Sept. 13, at home. Schultz scored the goal for West Orange. Amoyaw made 11 saves.

Here are upcoming games: