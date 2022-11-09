West Orange HS girls soccer team enjoys stellar season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team enjoyed a stellar season.

The Lady Mountaineers, who won the Essex County Tournament title for the second year in a row and for the third time in the past four contested county tournaments, finished as runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament. West Orange, under eighth-year head coach Sean Devore, ended with a 16-4-1 record this season.

West Orange, seeded second, defeated third-seeded Montclair, 1-0, in the sectional semifinals at Lincoln Field on the WOHS campus on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Jaiden Schultz scored the goal in the first half. Hannah Amoyaw made eight saves for the shutout, as the Mountaineers won their ninth game in a row. It was Montclair’s second loss of the season, to end with a 15-2-1 record.

The Mountaineers lost at top-seeded and undefeated Ridgewood, 3-0, in the final on a beautiful Saturday, Nov. 5, at Ridgewood. Ridgewood improved to 19-0.

West Orange was the No. 3 seed in the ECT and defeated No. 12 seed Glen Ridge, 5-0, to win the ECT title on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Caldwell. West Orange won the ECT title in 2018 and 2021. The ECT was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

West Orange won the North 1, Group 4 sectional title in 2018.

