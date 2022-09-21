West Orange HS girls soccer team has good start to the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team has enjoyed a good start to the season.

West Orange had a 2-2-1 record through Friday, Sept. 17.

West Orange tied Montclair, 3-3, in the season opener on Sept. 8. Two days later, the team defeated Cedar Grove, 6-2, at home. Junior Madison Cyrus had two goals and one assist, junior Jaiden Schultz had one goal and two assists, senior Sidda Mitchell had one goal and one assist, sophomore Lauren Villasin had one goal, and sophomore Aminata Diop had an assist.

West Orange lost to Kearny, 3-0, on Sept. 13 on the road. The team then defeated Verona, 1-0, on Friday, Sept. 16, at home. Vilasin scored on an assist from freshman Madison Reynolds, and sophomore Hannah Amoyaw had three saves for the shutout.

WOHS fell to Westfield, 1-0, at home on Saturday, Sept. 17.