West Orange HS girls soccer team is Essex County Tournament runner-up

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team wanted to get payback.

Unfortunately, the Mountaineers came up short again.

The fourth-seeded Mountaineers lost to No. 2 seed Livingston 1-0 in the Essex County Tournament championship game on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Livingston HS.

Last season, the Mountaineers lost to Livingston 3-2 in double overtime in the ECT final, denying them a three-peat county title.

Senior goalie Hannah Amoyaw made 12 saves for West Orange. Olivia Hans scored the lone goal in the sixth minute of the first half.

WOHS moved to 9-5-2 on the season. Livingston improved to 13-2-1. The teams played to a 1-1 tie on Sept. 13 in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game in the Mountaineers’ fourth game of the season.

In the semifinals doubleheader at Belleville HS, West Orange defeated No. 9 seed Verona 1-0. Senior Aminata Diop scored on a header in the second half off an assist from junior Paige Topping.

The Mountaineers will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament that starts Monday, Nov. 4. The seeds were scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, Oct. 30. WOHS fell to Livingston 2-0 in the semifinals of last year’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

West Orange vs. Livingston, in Essex County Tournament final