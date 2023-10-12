West Orange HS girls soccer team is No. 2 seed in the Essex County Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The two-time defending champion West Orange High School girls soccer team received the No. 2 seed in the Essex County Tournament.

The Mountaineers will host a first round game on Thursday, Oct. 12, against No. 15 seed Nutley. The quarterfinals are Saturday, Oct. 14, at the higher-seeded schools and the semifinals are Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Caldwell High School. The final is Saturday, Oct. 21, at Millburn High School. Livingston is the No, 1 seed.

West Orange lost to Livingston, 2-1, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at home in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game. Junior Aminata Diop scored the goal for West Orange, which had its five-game winning streak end.

The Mountaineers regrouped with a 3-0 win over Glen Ridge on Friday, Oct. 6, at home in a crossover divisional game. Junior Lauren Villasin had two goals and senior Jaiden Schultz had one goal. Sophomore Madison Reynolds, Diop and senior Daniella Malanga each had one assist. Hannah Amoyaw made four saves for West Orange, which improved to 8-2-2 overall.